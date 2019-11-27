Home States Odisha

Token unavailability derails procurement

Faulty procurement process irks farmers of Bargarh

Published: 27th November 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

IRIS scan being conducted at a market yard in Bargarh district | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH : Even as all purchase centres across the district were made operational on Monday for procurement of Kharif paddy, majority of farmers are still unable to participate in the process in absence of tokens.While those willing to sell their crops are yet to receive their tokens, a few small farmers who have not yet harvested their paddy have already received them. The haphazard procurement process has irked the farmers. 

Farmers of Bhatli block under the banner of Dadhibaman Krushak Sangathan had launched a protest on Monday and marched to Bargarh tehsil office to submit a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The farmers said while they were badly hit by drought in the last few years, this year they had reaped a good harvest due to adequate rainfall. However, the arbitrary token system of the State Government is preventing them from selling their produce.  

The farmers alleged they are being denied their right to sell their crop on several grounds other than not having token as a result of which many of them have resorted to distress sale. In Attabira, though farmers came in large number thronged the market yards to participate in the procurement process, they were left disgruntled after the IRIS scanning system failed to authenticate their details. Around 800 farmers from Attabira and nearby areas of Godbhaga, Khuntpali, Patrapali, Thuapali, Kadobahal and Laramba were affected. Though they raised the matter in front of officials, it did not yield any result. 

Responding to the allegations, a senior DRCS official present at Godbhaga market yard said, “The IRIS scan failed due to server failure and the situation was unavoidable. But, it was not a major fault and has been resolved now.” 

Member of Attabira Krushak Sangathan Surendra Swain said, “The Government has failed to keep its promise. Neither the token system was lifted nor are the farmers were able to sell paddy without facing harassment. The farmers are already stirred up due to the mismanagement at market yards and we will soon be launching protest.”   

