217 teachers submitted fake certificates in Odisha: Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Dash said the fake teachers have been terminated and FIR lodged against them. Some teachers, who had filed fake documents, have also resigned.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when State Government has asked all schools to verify the genuineness of certificates of school teachers, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed the Assembly that at least 217 teachers were detected to have submitted fake education certificates in a decade.

Dash said so far 15 teachers with fake certificates were found at primary level, of which six are from Mayurbhanj.

Similarly, 124 Sikshya Sahayaks and Junior Teachers (Contractual) were found to have submitted fake certificates at the time of appointment.

At least 18 SS/JR teachers each in Koraput and Kalahandi have submitted fake certificates during the appointment.

Besides, 12 teachers in Boudh, 10 in Balasore and Jajpur, seven teachers in Ganjam and five teachers each in Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Rayagada have also adopted this illegal method to get job.

The Minister also revealed that 77 teachers with fake certificates were found at the secondary level during the period.

While 19 such cases have been reported from Kendrapara, nine in Sambalpur, five in Angul, four in Balasore, two in Malkangiri and one in Rayagada.

Dash said the fake teachers have been terminated and FIR lodged against them. Some teachers, who had filed fake documents, have also resigned. Legal action is being initiated against such teachers, he added.

Following the allegations of submission of fake education certificates by some teachers during recruitment, the State Government this year has asked the authorities to verify certificates and mark sheets of employees and teachers of primary and upper primary schools.

The Directorate of Elementary Education had issued a reminder to the District Education Officers (DEOs), District Project Coordinators (DPCs) and Block Education Officers (BEOs) in this regard in the previous week after many failed to submit the report within the deadline.

