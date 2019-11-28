Admin on toes to fight dengue sting

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The district administration on Wednesday refuted the allegation that a dengue patient was denied treatment at Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr SK Mishra said after the allegation was brought to his notice, an inquiry was conducted and it was ascertained that no patient was refused treatment at the DHH. However, the DHH Superintendent has been asked to inquire further into the matter, he said.

On Tuesday, it was alleged that a dengue patient from Subdega block was denied admission in the DHH.

He further informed that the District Medical Officer (Medical Services) has been instructed to set up a special dengue ward to accommodate more patients, if the need arises. “If a doctor has any doubt regarding admission, investigation and transportation of dengue patients, he/she can directly contact me or the DMO. Any lapse in providing treatment to patients would be taken seriously irrespective of cadre and status of the employees,” Dr Mishra warned.

A help desk counter will also be set up at the outdoor patient department to assist dengue patients, he added.

Meanwhile, the number of dengue positive cases in the district has reached 123.

However, all the patients have been cured and only one needs hospital admission.

Dr Mishra said 10 migrant workers of Bilegarh in Sundargarh, who were engaged as fishermen in Goa, had returned with fever.

After being examined on November 25, one tested positive. As per the advice of the mobile surveillance unit, the dengue positive migrant worker is likely to be admitted to the DHH on Wednesday evening for monitoring his blood platelet count and other health parameters.

He said maximum dengue cases are being reported from Rajangpur town.

The Executive Officer of Rajgangpur Municipality has been asked to take up fogging operations to kill adult mosquitoes. Simultaneously, sanitation and awareness measures are underway in vulnerable pockets of the district.