Home States Odisha

Curtains come down on three-day ‘Deba Dipabali’

On the third day, he made offerings to foster parents Nanda and Jashoda.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The three-day festival of light at Sri Jagannath temple concluded here on Wednesday. Popularly known as “Deba Dipabali”, the festival is observed by Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Lakhs of devotees throng the pilgrim town to witness lifting of the Mahadeep.

During these three days, the sibling deities make offerings or “pinda” to their late parents. On the first day, Lord Jagannath made offerings to mythological King Indradyumna, who founded this temple and installed the deities. As per mythology, the king, an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, had asked for a boon to bring an end to his bloodline so that none of his successive family members could claim ownership of the temple. The boon had been granted by the Lord, who in turn volunteered to offer ‘pinda’ to the King.
On the second day, as an incarnation of Sri Ram, the Lord offered ‘pinda’ to his father King Dasarath and as Lord Krishna, he offered ‘pinda’ to parents Basudev and Devaki.

On the third day, he made offerings to foster parents Nanda and Jashoda.
During these three days, a set of complex rituals was observed and the deities were dressed in “shradha” vesha. The servitors climbed atop the temple and lighted ‘diyas.’ The devotees, besides witnessing the spectacular display of fireworks,  also enjoyed the ‘Mahaprasad’. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp