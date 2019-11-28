Curtains come down on three-day ‘Deba Dipabali’

By Express News Service

PURI: The three-day festival of light at Sri Jagannath temple concluded here on Wednesday. Popularly known as “Deba Dipabali”, the festival is observed by Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. Lakhs of devotees throng the pilgrim town to witness lifting of the Mahadeep.

During these three days, the sibling deities make offerings or “pinda” to their late parents. On the first day, Lord Jagannath made offerings to mythological King Indradyumna, who founded this temple and installed the deities. As per mythology, the king, an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, had asked for a boon to bring an end to his bloodline so that none of his successive family members could claim ownership of the temple. The boon had been granted by the Lord, who in turn volunteered to offer ‘pinda’ to the King.

On the second day, as an incarnation of Sri Ram, the Lord offered ‘pinda’ to his father King Dasarath and as Lord Krishna, he offered ‘pinda’ to parents Basudev and Devaki.

On the third day, he made offerings to foster parents Nanda and Jashoda.

During these three days, a set of complex rituals was observed and the deities were dressed in “shradha” vesha. The servitors climbed atop the temple and lighted ‘diyas.’ The devotees, besides witnessing the spectacular display of fireworks, also enjoyed the ‘Mahaprasad’.

