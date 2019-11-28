Home States Odisha

Demolition deadline worry for school

He assured to find out the reason for delay by Rural Works department despite receiving fund.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Demolition fear continues to haunt students and teachers of Kumjharia Government High School in Kuanrmunda with officials of Samagra Sikshya Abhiyan (SSA) and Rural Works department still displaying a callous attitude to the issue. 
National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials  on Wednesday issued a fresh warning to the school authorities to demolish the boundary wall and part of the cluster building in 10 days for expansion of NH-143. 

Headmaster Sanjay Samal said an NHAI official visited the school on the day and asked him to carry out the demolition work in 10 days. The official further said due to the delay in demolition of the school property, other private structures falling along the NH-143 expansion alignment could not be removed. 
Samal said the official also had talks with SSA’s senior technical consultant BM Subudhi regarding the issue but he was not informed what transpired between them.   

The headmaster said he came to know that part of the school falls along the NH-143 alignment on Monday when NHAI workers came for demolition. “Teachers are worried about the safety and security of 469 boarders including 250 girls residing in the school hostel and other day scholars,” he said.  

SSA’s in-charge district project coordinator (DPC) Rajashree Patnaik admitted that she had attended a meeting two months back where Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and Rourkela ADM Dr Yedula Vijay instructed the departments concerned to remove their structures to speed up the NH project. She said the fund received from NHAI has been placed with the Rural Works department, which is the executing authority, for necessary action. Boundary walls of some schools at at Jalda and Deogaon have been demolished for expansion of the NH but reconstruction work is yet to be carried out, Rajashree added.

Source said the Rural Works department and SSA are equally to blame for the situation. 
While the department did not take up reconstruction work in time, the SSA went into deep slumber 
after providing fund to the department without following up on the matter.
Collector Kalyan said reconstruction of boundary walls would be completed immediately to ensure safety and security of students. 
He assured to find out the reason for delay by Rural Works department despite receiving fund.

