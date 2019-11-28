Home States Odisha

Farmers lock market yard in token protest

Many have already dumped hundreds of paddy bags at different market yards but their produce is lying unsold

Published: 28th November 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Behera market yard in Bargarh locked by farmers in protest over delay in provision of tokens | express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Amid resentment over centralised token system in paddy procurement, a group of farmers locked the Behera market yard in Bargarh on Wednesday.
The farmers alleged they were yet to get tokens despite bringing their paddy to the market yard. Earlier, the district administration had assured the farmers that they would be able to sell their paddy without tokens. But considering the prevailing situation, the farmers felt it was a trick played by the administration and local representatives to hoodwink them. 

Though many farmers have already dumped hundreds of bags of paddy at different market yard yards in the district, their produce is lying unsold as they are yet to get tokens. Under such circumstances, farmers are unsure about their paddy getting sold at all.
Nehru Sahu, a farmer, said he has already brought in 160 bags of paddy since November 17. Similarly, three other farmers have brought 266 paddy bags to the yard since last Saturday. On Sunday, another 212 bags were delivered by farmers at the yard. 

However, none of them has received token yet and hence, their paddy is lying unsold at the yard.
Miffed over the mismanagement, farmers locked the market yard staged demonstration. Farmer Labar Sahu said, “The administration is testing our patience. Either the token system should be completely withdrawn or the administration should provide our tokens immediately,” he said.
Later on the day, Bargarh Tehsildar Sabyasachi Panda reached the spot and convinced the agitating farmers to call off their protest. Panda said, “The problem has arisen due a fault in the server system. We have assured the farmers that the process will be normalised in next 2-3 days.”

Meanwhile, Odisha Rajya Krushak Sangathan held a meeting at Parrapat temple near Barhaguda on Wednesday morning. Sources informed that the meeting was organised to chalk out strategies for a massive protest which the farmer organisation is planning to launch soon. 
President of the Sangathan Gourachanda Khamari said the meeting was organised to discuss the further course of action to give a befitting reply to the district administration and local representatives who sweet-talked the farmers into agreeing to the token system. “We will definitely reply to the fraud of the local representatives. However, it may not necessarily be through a protest,” Khamari added.

