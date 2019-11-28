Girl throws acid on youth over failed affair

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A girl allegedly threw acid on a youth reportedly over a failed relationship with him in Jagatpur on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old youth Alekh Barik of Sikari Sahi, who sustained burn injuries on his face and chest, was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The mother-daughter duo

arrested by police | Express

Alekh said he and 19-year-old Saraswati Nayak of his village were in a relationship but had parted ways long back.

On Tuesday night, Saraswati called him to meet her outside her house. Alekh went to the spot after closing his shop at Batachhak at 11 pm. After a minor altercation, the girl suddenly threw acid on him.

“She used to blackmail me, compel me to take her out for rides and demand many other things pleading that we had an affair in the past. Last night, she called me out and threw acid on me after a minor altercation.”

While Alekh ran screaming for help, Saraswati and her mother allegedly chased him with a chopper. Hearing his screams, when his brother came to his rescue, the mother-daughter duo fled the spot.

“Acting on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, police started an investigation and arrested the accused Saraswati and her mother Chandrama Nayak in connection with the incident,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh.