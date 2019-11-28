Home States Odisha

Guided tours in Debrigarh for trekking enthusiasts

 Hirakud Wildlife Division has recently introduced guided tours in Debrigarh Sanctuary in a bid to attract trekking enthusiasts and visitors.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Hirakud Wildlife Division has recently introduced guided tours in Debrigarh Sanctuary in a bid to attract trekking enthusiasts and visitors. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Hirakud Wildlife Division Sanath Kumar N said the four km guided soft trek in the forest adjoining Hirakud Dam Reservoir will provide visitors an opportunity to walk along the shore of the reservoir. A group of five to eight persons will be allowed in single trek group. Only three groups will be allowed per day. 

Eco guides and protection squads will accompany the trekkers during the tour. It is a community-managed nature tourism programme and each person has to pay `100 to join the guided soft trekking, he said.
Sanath informed that guided medium and hard treks will also be introduced for visitors shortly. The medium trek will be a half day tour covering 10 km and a group of three to six persons will be allowed. Each person will be charged `500 for the trek.

Similarly, the hard trek will be a full day tour covering 15 km and a group of three to six persons will be allowed. Each person will have to pay `1,000 to participate in the trek. The guided hard trek will allow visitors to explore the Barapahad Hills. 

The DFO said the objective behind the guided treks is to give employment opportunities to local forest-dependent communities and also provide nature lovers to explore Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary. 
The sanctuary, which spreads over 353.81 sq km in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, is located on the banks of Hirakud Dam Reservoir. It is home to around 250 species of plants, 40 mammals, 234 birds, 41 reptiles, 12 amphibians, 42 fish, 39 odonata, 85 butterflies and 38 species of spider. 

The sanctuary also houses a singificant population of leopard, Indian bison, elephant, spotted deer, sambar, deer, four-horned antelope, hyena, wild dog, fox, wolf, wild boar, sloth bear and civet. The adjoining Hirakud Dam Reservoir not only fulfils the water needs of animals but also attracts a large number of migratory birds during winter.

The sanctuary also offers accommodation facilities. There are five double-bed cottages and a four-bed dormitory besides an interaction centre. Moreover, a two-storey building with eight double bedrooms has also been constructed recently.

