Headmistress and teacher suspended

District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said both the teachers were placed under suspension on the basis of inquiry report of the CWC.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Headmistress of Bachhalo UP School in Naugaon block and an assistant lady teacher of Pipal Primary School in Kujang were placed under suspension on Wednesday for subjecting students to physical punishment and mental harassment in violation of the Right to Education Act.
Headmistress Nitalata Parida was suspended for forcing a Class IV student, Prayash Mohapatra, to clean the school toilet. Nitalata had made the student clean the toilet for at least 10 to 12 times. Prayash informed this to his father Hemant Mohapatra who took up the matter with Naugaon Block Education Officer (BEO) but to no avail. 

Later, villagers approached the district Collector, Child Protection Officer and chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) seeking action against the headmistress. Meanwhile, a team of Childline, Jagatsinghpur led by Centre Coordinator Naresh Kumar Gochhayat conducted a probe into the matter and found the allegations to be true. 

In a separate incident, assistant teacher of Pipal Primary School Rashmita Samal had caned a Class V girl over a trivial issue. The 10-year-old girl, who sustained injury marks her back and arms, informed her parents about the punishment. It was alleged that Rashmita often got angry over petty issues and caned students. 

After photos of this girl’s injuries went viral on social media, Kujang BEO Sudarsan Nanda directed the CWC to conduct an inquiry and found the teacher guilty of subjecting the student to corporal punishment. The BEO suspended Rashmita after under the direction of the Collector.

As per the Right to Education Act, no child shall be subjected to physical punishment or mental harassment and whoever contravenes this provision shall be liable to disciplinary action.
