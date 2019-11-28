Industries not hiring locals, violating R&R policy: MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members cutting across party lines on Wednesday expressed concern over insignificant representation of local youths in industries operating in the State.

The issue cropped up in the Assembly during Zero Hour when members of ruling BJD and Opposition BJP and Congress drew the attention of Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to non-compliance of State Government’s directive on employing local people in 90 per cent of the unskilled jobs.

Members of the treasury benches targeted central public sector undertaking, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for violating the Resettlement and Rehabilitation policy enunciated by the State Government.

Raising the issue, Brajarajnagar MLA and former Speaker of the Assembly Kishore Mohanty said a major law and order crisis may erupt in Jharsuguda district if MCL continues to ignore the interests of local people.

Noting that MCL conducted an interview for selection of candidates for different jobs on November 24, Mohanty said only 10 out of 2,373 candidates qualified for employment were from the State. Even those who lost their lands to MCL were not considered. As per the R&R policy of the State, priority should be given to members of families whose land have been acquired by MCL, he said.

Accusing MCL of not implementing the R&R policy in letter and spirit, Mohanty justified the agitation by locals.

“Whenever there is agitation, district collector gets a call from New Delhi asking him to sort it out so as not to hamper coal production. We will not allow lifting of coal from any of the mines of Ib Valley area if MCL continues to ignore local youths in giving jobs,” he cautioned.

Since there is no Odia officer at the top level of MCL, outsiders are given preference over locals in the matter of employment, he added. Talcher legislator Brajakishore Pradhan echoed similar sentiment.

Lending support to his party colleagues, ruling party member Rohit Pujari (Rairakhole) said though a part of his constituency is coming under industrial area, not a single pie is spent out of CSR fund.

BJP members Kusum Tete from Sundargarh and Nauriu Nayak (Rengali) hit out at the National Thermal Power Corporation over employment issue.

The Speaker directed the Steel and Mines department to take note of it and do the needful. BJD leader Amar Satpathy requested the Speaker to issue similar instruction to Revenue and Forest and Environment departments.