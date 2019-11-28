Home States Odisha

Odisha doctor adopts leprosy colony, wants to fight stigma

The doctor on Wednesday met Junapani Leprosy Colony secretary Trahikara Rajhans and expressed his desire to adopt the area. At present, 54 families reside in the colony.

Published: 28th November 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 01:19 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Decades of reforms notwithstanding, leprosy continues to leave scars of stigma even on the people who have been cured of the disease and their families. Now, a doctor of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMSAR), Burla has taken it upon himself to rehabilitate such people.

Dr Shankar Ramchandani, a senior physician at the VIMSAR, has pledged to adopt the leprosy colony located in Junapani area of Burla town. Apart from providing education and health care for children living in the colony, he would create awareness about stigma related to the disease.

Dr Ramchandani has been known here for his social work, including creating awareness among people on misconceptions related to leprosy. In June, a picture of him carrying a leprosy patient to help cross the road went viral. His act drew praise from Health and Family Welfare Department. The Government also lauded his ‘commendable gesture’. Later, it was also posted on the page of Leprosy Mission Trust India.

The doctor said, apart from education and health care for children of the colony, he will focus on sanitation and create awareness on the stigma associated with leprosy.

“These people have lived in a pitiful plight for years. Now they deserve to be brought to the mainstream. A few of my friends and acquaintances are also supporting me in this initiative and our aim will be to get them care and respect,” he said.

