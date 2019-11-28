Home States Odisha

‘Probe into Care Hospitals Pak link’

Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered a probe into ‘illegal’ kidney transplantation by Care Hospitals in Bhubaneswar and its alleged link with Pakistan.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered a probe into ‘illegal’ kidney transplantation by Care Hospitals in Bhubaneswar and its alleged link with Pakistan.

The probe was ordered after Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik and Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati raised the issue in the Assembly. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Naba Kishore Das said a probe has been ordered respecting the allegations of the Opposition. “A raid has been conducted by the Drugs Control Administration in the hospital. Necessary action will be taken as per law after the probe is completed,” he told reporters.

A four-member team conducted inspections at the medicine stores on the hospital premises to inquire about stocks and procurement of drugs. In-charge Drugs Controller Mamina Patnaik said patients’ bills were also checked along with the medicines. “The raid will continue on Thursday,” she said. 
During Zero Hour, the Opposition raised the alleged Pakistan connection of the hospital and urged Speaker Surya Narayan Patro to direct the Government to find out the truth behind it. Naik alleged that there were plans to sell the hospital to a Pakistani involved in a kidney racket case. Bahinipati wondered how can the hospital be sold without the permission of the State Government.

The authorities of Care Hospitals, however, refuted the allegations. Hospital Chief Operating Officer (HCOO) of Care Hospitals Bhubaneswar Gurrit Kaur Sethi said illegal kidney transplantation and Pakistani allegiance are completely false, fictitious and baseless.

“Care Hospitals is a part of Evercare Group wholly owned by The Evercare Health Fund, a USD $1Billion emerging markets healthcare fund managed by The Rise Fund an impact investment platform based out of San Francisco, USA,” she said.

While not a single transplant has been performed so far, the hospital is in the process of obtaining kidney transplantation license, a statement issued by the hospital added.

