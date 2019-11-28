Home States Odisha

State lays thrust on green energy

Director (Commercial) of Gridco Manas Das, Director (Regulatory Affairs) of OERC Priyabrata Patnaik and Co-Chairman of FICCI Odisha Council CN Singh also spoke.

Published: 28th November 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is preparing a roadmap that would help expedite production of green energy in the State, said Energy, Industries and MSME Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra here on Wednesday.

Addressing the Odisha Energy Summit organised by FICCI, Captain Mishra highlighted the scope for green and clean energy in the State and policies adopted by the Government to produce alternative energy.
“Odisha has more than six lakh hectare of water surface, of which two lakh hectare of water is in reservoirs. It gives a competitive edge for the State to stay ahead of others in hydro electricity potential. There is huge scope for solar and wind power,” he said.

He reiterated the need for a change in mindset to move from thermal energy to green energy, which is essential for sustainable power scenario in the future. 

Energy Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the State Government has set a target to produce about 27,000 mega watt of green energy annually by 2030. “Several reform measures for the power distribution companies are in the pipeline and a high-level meeting has been convened to discuss proper framework and targeted outcome of these reforms. We want to bring all utilities on a single platform by using futuristic technology,” he added.

Chairman of FICCI-Odisha Council and Managing Director of IMFA Group Subhrakant Panda said “there are challenges but opportunities abound aided by the vision and support of the State Government. A balance between hydel, thermal and renewable energy is the need of the hour,” he said. 
Director (Commercial) of Gridco Manas Das, Director (Regulatory Affairs) of OERC Priyabrata Patnaik and Co-Chairman of FICCI Odisha Council CN Singh also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp