State lays thrust on green energy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is preparing a roadmap that would help expedite production of green energy in the State, said Energy, Industries and MSME Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra here on Wednesday.

Addressing the Odisha Energy Summit organised by FICCI, Captain Mishra highlighted the scope for green and clean energy in the State and policies adopted by the Government to produce alternative energy.

“Odisha has more than six lakh hectare of water surface, of which two lakh hectare of water is in reservoirs. It gives a competitive edge for the State to stay ahead of others in hydro electricity potential. There is huge scope for solar and wind power,” he said.

He reiterated the need for a change in mindset to move from thermal energy to green energy, which is essential for sustainable power scenario in the future.

Energy Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the State Government has set a target to produce about 27,000 mega watt of green energy annually by 2030. “Several reform measures for the power distribution companies are in the pipeline and a high-level meeting has been convened to discuss proper framework and targeted outcome of these reforms. We want to bring all utilities on a single platform by using futuristic technology,” he added.

Chairman of FICCI-Odisha Council and Managing Director of IMFA Group Subhrakant Panda said “there are challenges but opportunities abound aided by the vision and support of the State Government. A balance between hydel, thermal and renewable energy is the need of the hour,” he said.

Director (Commercial) of Gridco Manas Das, Director (Regulatory Affairs) of OERC Priyabrata Patnaik and Co-Chairman of FICCI Odisha Council CN Singh also spoke.