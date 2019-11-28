Tuskers’ death sparks concern 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The death of two tuskers within three days in Athmallick forest division has emerged as a cause of concern. A 30-year-old tusker died after coming in contact with a live wire laid by poachers at Laxmipur under Handapa range. Four persons were arrested by forest officials in this connection from Tentulia village. They are Amulaya Sahu, Srikar Pradhan, Narrotam Naik and Duryodhan Pati.

Another tusker, around 10 years old, died on Tuesday following multiple injuries. Forest officials conducted postmortem on the carcass which was found in Sidhapur Khesada forest.

Athamalik DFO Samyak Samantaray said the tusker died of multiple organ failure and septicemia. It was injured during a fight with another male elephant. He ruled out poaching as no bullet injuries were found on the carcass.

The DFO said several steps have been taken by the Forest department to prevent poachers from laying live wires in the forest. Police have been asked to lodge a case basing on an FIR filed by the Electricity department against people who lay the wire resulting in the death of the tusker at Laxmipur. Besides, joint patrolling has been intensified in the forest to keep a check on such activities, he said.

