Home States Odisha

Tuskers’ death sparks concern 

The death of two tuskers within three days in Athmallick forest division has emerged as a cause of concern. 

Published: 28th November 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The death of two tuskers within three days in Athmallick forest division has emerged as a cause of concern. A 30-year-old tusker died after coming in contact with a live  wire laid by poachers at Laxmipur under Handapa range. Four persons were arrested by forest officials in this connection from Tentulia village. They are Amulaya Sahu, Srikar Pradhan, Narrotam Naik and Duryodhan Pati.

Another tusker, around 10 years old, died on Tuesday following multiple injuries. Forest officials conducted postmortem on the carcass which was found in Sidhapur Khesada forest.
Athamalik DFO Samyak Samantaray said the tusker died of multiple organ failure and septicemia. It was injured during a fight with another male elephant. He ruled out poaching as no bullet injuries were found on the carcass.

The DFO said several steps have been taken by the Forest department to prevent poachers from laying live wires in the forest. Police have been asked to lodge a case basing on an FIR filed by the Electricity department against people who lay the wire resulting in the death of the tusker at Laxmipur. Besides, joint patrolling has been intensified in the forest to keep a check on such activities, he said. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp