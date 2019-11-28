Woman trampled to death by jumbos in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA : A herd of elephants that strayed into Mayurbhanj district from Dalma forest in Jharkhand two weeks back claimed its first victim on Wednesday.

A 55-year-old woman was trampled to death outside her house by two tuskers of the herd in Kusumpura village within Baisinga police limits. The victim, Sita Marandi was attacked by the tuskers that had been separated from the herd.

Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick said Sita was startled by the tuskers’ presence near her house and tried to escape. However, the tuskers chased her and trampled her to death. Her body was sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Mallick said the Forest department has given compensation of `40,000 to the deceased’s next of kin and the rest of the compensation would be released after inquiry.

The herd comprising around 55 elephants has been wreaking havoc in several villages under Rashgobindpur and Betnoti range in Baripada Territorial Forest Division.

Mallik said at present the elephants are roaming in Merda forest under Betnoti range.

Similarly, another herd of 45 elephants strayed into Gopalpur forest range in Balasore district on Monday after damaging standing crops on their way. Mallik said he has directed his officials to keep him updated on the herd’s movement.

He said all personnel under Baripada Territorial Forest Division have been advised to remain alert 24X7 and the villagers have been asked not to stock ‘mahua’ at their homes. The DFO said the Electricity department has been asked to cut power supply to prevent electrocution of the elephants.