Anaconda dies in Nandankanan Zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One out of the eight anacondas that were brought from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust died at Nandankanan Zoo here on Thursday. Confirming the report, zoo authorities said the exact cause of death of the reptile has not been ascertained yet.

It will be known only after the post-mortem on Friday. The Zoo officials had brought four pairs of yellow Anaconda snakes on October 22. The snake died on Thursday was the smallest and was around two-year-old. The remaining seven Anacondas are fine. The zoo veterinarians have kept a close eye on their health, the officials said.