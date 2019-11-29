Home States Odisha

Coal production gains momentum in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited mines

Production and despatch of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) mines has gained momentum after a prolonged spell of strikes and revenue loss.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Production and despatch of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) mines has gained momentum after a prolonged spell of strikes and revenue loss.MCL sources said loss of coal production due to intermittent stoppage of work owing to agitations at its mines is estimated at 6.07 million tonne. Similarly, the company suffered a loss of 18.04 million tonne in production owing to land acquisition issues in the current financial year.

The company also faced losses due to excess rainfall and extended monsoon this year. While Talcher coalfields witnessed 1,597 mm rainfall compared to 1,102 mm in 2018, 2,194 mm rainfall was recorded in Ib Valley Coalfields against 1,320 mm last year. In order to meet the production target, MCL has initiated efforts at project level to maximize output and reduce shortfall in production and despatch targets. Coal production in MCL, which had plunged below 1.5 lakh tonne a day due to stoppage of work in coalfields and inclement weather conditions, has regained momentum with the company registering dry fuel production of around four lakh tonne a day. 

However, the dispute between Soloda and Danara villages in the periphery of Balram OCP under Hingula Area of Talcher coalfields has affected mining operations for the last 50 days. More than a dozen meetings of local management, district administration and villagers have been held to end the stalemate that started on October 6 but in vain. 

Mining operations at Balram OCP had resumed on November 18 but work was stopped again after three days, with the villagers disagreeing on a pact arrived at in a meeting with management and district authorities. With an estimated loss of 20,000 tonne in coal production and 30,000 tonne in despatch daily due to the agitation, Balram OCP has suffered one million tonne coal production loss and 1.5 million tonne supply of dry fuel to consumers including NALCO, JITPL, JSPL, BSL and GMR. Balram OCP and Kaniha OCP in Talcher registered a record loss of 1,521 working hours (63 days approximately) and 1,011 hrs (42 days approximately) respectively. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coal production Mahanadi Coalfields Limited
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp