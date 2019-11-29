Coal production gains momentum in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited mines

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Production and despatch of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) mines has gained momentum after a prolonged spell of strikes and revenue loss.MCL sources said loss of coal production due to intermittent stoppage of work owing to agitations at its mines is estimated at 6.07 million tonne. Similarly, the company suffered a loss of 18.04 million tonne in production owing to land acquisition issues in the current financial year.

The company also faced losses due to excess rainfall and extended monsoon this year. While Talcher coalfields witnessed 1,597 mm rainfall compared to 1,102 mm in 2018, 2,194 mm rainfall was recorded in Ib Valley Coalfields against 1,320 mm last year. In order to meet the production target, MCL has initiated efforts at project level to maximize output and reduce shortfall in production and despatch targets. Coal production in MCL, which had plunged below 1.5 lakh tonne a day due to stoppage of work in coalfields and inclement weather conditions, has regained momentum with the company registering dry fuel production of around four lakh tonne a day.

However, the dispute between Soloda and Danara villages in the periphery of Balram OCP under Hingula Area of Talcher coalfields has affected mining operations for the last 50 days. More than a dozen meetings of local management, district administration and villagers have been held to end the stalemate that started on October 6 but in vain.

Mining operations at Balram OCP had resumed on November 18 but work was stopped again after three days, with the villagers disagreeing on a pact arrived at in a meeting with management and district authorities. With an estimated loss of 20,000 tonne in coal production and 30,000 tonne in despatch daily due to the agitation, Balram OCP has suffered one million tonne coal production loss and 1.5 million tonne supply of dry fuel to consumers including NALCO, JITPL, JSPL, BSL and GMR. Balram OCP and Kaniha OCP in Talcher registered a record loss of 1,521 working hours (63 days approximately) and 1,011 hrs (42 days approximately) respectively.