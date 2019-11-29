Disability deprives man of social benefits

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : Benefits of Government schemes are meant to reach all beneficiaries. But, for Khairput resident Biswanath (28), his physical disability has excluded him from social benefits. Having met with an accident in April, 2015 which led to partial amputation of his right index finger, Biswanath has been unable to avail an Aadhaar card as 10 fingerprints are required for the purpose. Consequently, as his bank account is not linked to his Aadhaar card, he has been deprived of cash transfers and benefits under various Government welfare schemes.

“I had also visited Khairput Community Health Centre to get the disabled certificate. But the doctors refused to issue the certificate saying I have only 20 per cent disability,” he said, adding that his children suffer the most because of the absence of Aadhaar identification.Even though there is provision in Aadhaar framework to use just one biometric for those with disabilities - the iris or fingerprints - many centres and operators are either not aware or have no training to be able to do this, said GRK Pattnaik, a social activist.

Meanwhile, activists have demanded that there should be Aadhaar enrolment at doorstep as well as special camps for those with disabilities to get their Aadhaar cards, now that all social security schemes have been linked with it.District Social Security Officer Radhamani Dalei said she would take up the matter with authorities concerned and do the needful.

