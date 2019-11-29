Home States Odisha

Farmer ends life for crop loss to pest

Barik was under severe stress to repay the loans and maintain his five-member family

Published: 29th November 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A debt-ridden farmer of Rajnagar committed suicide by consuming poison allegedly over crop loss due to pest attack on Thursday.The farmer, Ramachandra Barik (41) of Nurugaon village, had cultivated paddy crop over his four acre of land. He had availed loans of `95,000 from the village Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, a self-help group and private money lenders to purchase paddy seeds and fertilizers. However, his crop was destroyed in the recent pest attack.

Sources said Barik was under severe stress to repay the loans and maintain his five-member family. Barik’s widow Premalata said her husband ended his life due to crop loss. “The sight of damaged crops pushed him into despair. Had there been no pest attack, we would now be busy harvesting paddy in December. But now, we have been left in the lurch,” she said.

The pest attack on crops after cyclone Bulbul took a toll on the economy of Barik and several other farmers of Nurugaon. Umesh Chandra Singh, a farmer leader of the district, said many farmers had spent a lot of money on raising paddy and hoped to harvest bumper crops within December. However, the recent cyclone and the pest attack in its aftermath ruined all the hopes. Barik’s suicide is a testimony to the plight of farmers who are in distress due to the pest attack. It is high time the administration provided relief to farmers who have suffered crop loss, he added.

Later on the day, a large number of farmers staged road blockade at Gopalapur Chowk demanding `five lakh compensation to Barik’s family members. Rajnagar Tehsildar Dibendu Sekhar Das said on being informed about the incident, a team of officials rushed to Nurugaon to investigate the matter. “I will submit a report in this regard to the district Collector soon. The administration has provided `3,000 compensation to Barik’s wife from the Red Cross Fund,” he added.Barik is survived by his widow and four daughters.

Govt’s farm policy flayed
Bargarh: Rajabodasambar Krushak Sangathan in Padampur sub-division has appealed to the farmers to unite in their fight against the State Government’s farm policy which has adversely affected the community. In a meeting held near Gurubazar chowk in Padampur, hundreds of farmers from different villages of nearby areas assembled to extend their support to their leaders. The meeting was coordinated by Ramesh Mahapatra of Jai Kisan Sangathan. The farmer leaders highlighted the impediments of the centralised token system. They also highlighted the past actions of the Government over MSP of paddy, disbursal of input subsidy and crop insurance which continue to be long-standing demand of the farmers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp