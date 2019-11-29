Farmer ends life for crop loss to pest

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A debt-ridden farmer of Rajnagar committed suicide by consuming poison allegedly over crop loss due to pest attack on Thursday.The farmer, Ramachandra Barik (41) of Nurugaon village, had cultivated paddy crop over his four acre of land. He had availed loans of `95,000 from the village Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, a self-help group and private money lenders to purchase paddy seeds and fertilizers. However, his crop was destroyed in the recent pest attack.

Sources said Barik was under severe stress to repay the loans and maintain his five-member family. Barik’s widow Premalata said her husband ended his life due to crop loss. “The sight of damaged crops pushed him into despair. Had there been no pest attack, we would now be busy harvesting paddy in December. But now, we have been left in the lurch,” she said.

The pest attack on crops after cyclone Bulbul took a toll on the economy of Barik and several other farmers of Nurugaon. Umesh Chandra Singh, a farmer leader of the district, said many farmers had spent a lot of money on raising paddy and hoped to harvest bumper crops within December. However, the recent cyclone and the pest attack in its aftermath ruined all the hopes. Barik’s suicide is a testimony to the plight of farmers who are in distress due to the pest attack. It is high time the administration provided relief to farmers who have suffered crop loss, he added.

Later on the day, a large number of farmers staged road blockade at Gopalapur Chowk demanding `five lakh compensation to Barik’s family members. Rajnagar Tehsildar Dibendu Sekhar Das said on being informed about the incident, a team of officials rushed to Nurugaon to investigate the matter. “I will submit a report in this regard to the district Collector soon. The administration has provided `3,000 compensation to Barik’s wife from the Red Cross Fund,” he added.Barik is survived by his widow and four daughters.

Govt’s farm policy flayed

Bargarh: Rajabodasambar Krushak Sangathan in Padampur sub-division has appealed to the farmers to unite in their fight against the State Government’s farm policy which has adversely affected the community. In a meeting held near Gurubazar chowk in Padampur, hundreds of farmers from different villages of nearby areas assembled to extend their support to their leaders. The meeting was coordinated by Ramesh Mahapatra of Jai Kisan Sangathan. The farmer leaders highlighted the impediments of the centralised token system. They also highlighted the past actions of the Government over MSP of paddy, disbursal of input subsidy and crop insurance which continue to be long-standing demand of the farmers.