Gunny bags add to woes

Non supply of fresh gunny bags by millers to farmers for bringing paddy to the procurement centres has fuelled discontentment among the latter.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Non supply of fresh gunny bags by millers to farmers for bringing paddy to the procurement centres has fuelled discontentment among the latter.As per norms, millers need to supply empty gunny bags to purchasing officers of the  primary agriculture cooperative society they are attached to. The bags are provided to farmers for packing their produce and bring them to mandis. If they receive paddy with bags of the farmers, the cost of the bag has to be reimbursed at the procurement centre or mandi.

This was also resolved in the district-level paddy procurement committee meeting in October. Yet, the millers are not complying with the norms. The farmers alleged that the millers are supplying tattered and old gunny bags instead of fresh ones. In order to avoid such problem, many farmers have chosen to purchase new bags on their own and deliver the paddy at the mandis. 

However, they do not get back their bags for years. In cases where they get bags in return, their condition is tattered and not fit for use, they alleged. President of Millers’ Association Nalini Patjoshi said members have been asked to strictly adhere to the Government norm. He, however, demanded hike in depreciation cost of gunny bags. “The Civil Supplies Corporation is paying only Rs 14.05 for two bags though the cost of bags has gone up significantly in the market,” he said.

TAGS
gunny bags
