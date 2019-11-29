Lawyers shut down Govt offices, banks

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Lawyers of the District Bar Association on Thursday shut down all Government offices as well as banking and non-banking financial institutions over the demand of establishment of a High Court bench in Western Odisha. Similarly, members of Paschim Odisha Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee also paralysed functioning of courts over the demand on the day.

President of the district bar Bijitendriya Pradhan said the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) had demanded that the State Government should submit a comprehensive proposal for establishment of a High Court bench in the region by August 30. However, as the Government is yet to initiate any step in this regard, the CAC was forced to intensify its stir in Western Odisha.

The CAC had decided to close all State and Central Government offices besides banking and non-banking financial institutions across the region on the last three working days of every month over the demand. Accordingly, the lawyers along with the members of Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee picketed in front of Government offices and downed their shutters, he said.

Earlier, the State Government had sent a letter to the Centre for setting up a High Court bench in Western Odisha and in response, the latter had sought a comprehensive proposal in this regard.Pradhan said the State Government had assured the lawyers of Western Odisha that the inter-departmental committee formed in this regard would pursue the matter with the Centre. However, the committee is yet to convene a meeting, he said.

Member of Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee Deepak Panda said the Government should to make the inter-departmental committee functional. Government offices, banks and courts will also remain closed on November 29 and 30. However, educational institutions, health and civic facilities have been exempted.