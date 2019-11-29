Home States Odisha

Migratory birds flock Bhitarkanika

Bhitarkanika National Park has come alive with a myriad of colours  and sounds as migratory birds from as far as Central Asia and Europe have started arriving in large numbers. 

Published: 29th November 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds at Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park has come alive with a myriad of colours  and sounds as migratory birds from as far as Central Asia and Europe have started arriving in large numbers. Divisional Forest Officer of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said last winter, forest officials had recorded the presence of 1,09,059 birds  of 74 species in the park during the annual avian census.

Hundreds of migratory water birds like Whistle Duck,  Gad Wall, Pintail,  Lesser Whistling Duck, Teal, Geese, Stork, Swans, Grebes, Rails,     Coots, Sandpipers,  Plovers, Skimmers, Black-winged Stilt,  Avocet, Yellow Lapwing, Spoonbill,  Large Whistling Duck, Bare-headed Goose, Black-headed Gull,  Godwit, Marsh Sandpiper,  Open-billed stork,  Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret,  Purple Heron, Night Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis, Cattle Egret, Grey-backed Shrike, Ruddy Kingfisher,  Red-necked Phalarrope, Western Reef Egret, Oriental Honey Buzzard,  Blue-winged Leaf bird, Great Thick-knee, Great Knot, Tawny Pipit, Goliath Heron and others have already arrived in the park. 

The migratory birds, after traversing thousands of kilometres, also throng the water bodies of Hukitola, Satabhaya, Agaranashi and six tiny islands near Bhitarkanika. The birds often visit the open wetlands adjoining the mangrove forest which provides them fish, prawns, frogs, snakes and molluscs.

The area provides an extensive feeding ground for the creatures because of the availability of abundant fish in the river and creeks and its distance location from human habitats, said Dash.The park’s water bodies, regulated by tides, provide a congenial atmosphere for the birds. The tides rise and recede every  quarter of the day and tidal amplitude here varies frequently. High  tides followed by ebb tides ensure ample fish supply for the birds. During his visit to Bhitarkanika in 1981, noted Ornithologist Salim Ali had suggested the Government to declare the park a biosphere reserve and get it scientifically surveyed. 

