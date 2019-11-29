Home States Odisha

Millers bungle paddy, farmers warn of protest

The district unit of Krushak Mahasangha has warned of agitation over the issue.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy bags stored at Chalanguda procurement centre in Malkangiri district | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Paddy procurement, which commenced six days after the scheduled date of November 15 in the district, has hit another roadblock with farmers protesting deduction of at least 5 kg paddy per 50 kg bag by millers in violation of the rule. Collector Manish Agarwal, while kick-starting the khariff paddy procurement in Chalanguda gram panchayat, had warned millers not to deduct paddy from farmers on any pretext. “Violation of the order would be viewed seriously and those found indulging in such practice would be blacklisted,” Agarwal had warned. However, millers are openly defying the Collector’s order.

The district unit of Krushak Mahasangha has warned of agitation over the issue. Mahasangha secretary Ghenu Muduli said the Collector should immediately take action against the millers for not paying heed to his directive and protect the interest of farmers.

“Farmers are bringing paddy in 51 kg bags to the procurement centre. But it is unfortunate that millers are forcibly deducting at least 5-6 kg paddy from each bag in violation of procurement guidelines,” he said.
Muduli said he is touring different mandis and holding discussion with farmers before taking a final call on the issue. The Collector should initiate a probe to find out how the millers are deducting paddy from farmers in mandis in presence of LAMPS and Civil Supply officials, he said.

Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan, who is also the in-charge District Civil Supply Officer, said he has received reports of millers deducting 1-2 kg paddy per bag by violating the procurement policy. There is no question of deducting any quantity of paddy if it is of Fair Average Quality (FAQ), he said.

Paddy procurement was formally started from Chalanguda on November 15 but the process actually commenced on November 21 due to late receipt of tokens. The administration has been given a target of procuring 8 lakh quintal paddy this year. As many as 30,407 farmers have registered their names for procurement. In the first phase, 26,266 tokens covering 20,340 farmers have been received online by the administration. The MSP of FAQ paddy has been fixed at `1,815 while that of Grade A quality is Rs 1,835.

