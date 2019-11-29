Miscreants loot Rs 19.93 lakh from bank employees

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Six unidentified miscreants looted Rs 19.93 lakh at gun point from employees of Bandhan Bank, Nayahat branch in Gopalpur village on Nimapara-Astaranga State Highway on Thursday.

Sources said the employees were carrying the cash in a car to deposit it in the Nimapara branch of HDFC Bank. The vehicle was intercepted by the miscreants, who came on three motorcycles.

They threatened the driver of the car Debendra Patra with a gun and took away the keys of the vehicle. The miscreants then opened the trunk of the car and took away a box containing the cash. They fled towards Nimapara, said eyewitnesses.Cash officer of Bandhan Bank AK Karmakar and Field Officer Chinmoy Mukherjee lodged an FIR basing on which the driver of the car was detained. Puri SP Umakanta Das, SDPO PK Baral and Nimapara IIC J Padhi held a series of meetings to chalk out plan to nab the culprits.