Home States Odisha

MV Act: Breather for three more months

The Minister, however, said the extension is being given for the last time and no further extension will be granted.

Published: 29th November 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government on Thursday relaxed verification of documents under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 by three more months in view of rush at regional transport offices and pollution under control centres for driving licence, registration and pollution certificates across the State.
Announcing the decision in the Assembly, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the situation and directed  extension of the deadline for three more months to ensure that vehicle users obtain required documents for full compliance with the provisions of the Act.

The Minister, however, said the extension is being given for the last time and no further extension will be granted. He made it clear that action as per the rules will be taken for life threatening actions like drunken driving, over speeding, driving against flow of traffic, using mobile phones while driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, overloading, jumping red light, not wearing helmet and seat belt.

“The relaxation is for the motorists who follow road safety provisions but have failed to obtain the requisite documents due to rush. Documents will be checked in case any motorist is found in contravention of any of the road safety provisions,” he maintained.In September, Naveen had directed to relax the enforcement of the amended Act till November 30 and asked the enforcement agencies to counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance following large scale resentment among the public over hefty fines.

Raising the issue during zero hour, BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra said people are unable to get their documents in time from the RTOs due to inadequate staff. Barring Bhubaneswar, all RTOs in the State close offices in the evening. Taking this into consideration, the Government should reconsider its decision, he said.Supporting the contention of his party colleague, Pradeep Maharathi compared the rush at RTO offices to Jizya tax of the Mughal regime. 

Taking into consideration the concerns of the ruling members, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro directed the authorities of the Commerce and Transport department to take appropriate steps on the matter.Meanwhile, replying to a question from Debi Ranjan Mishra (BJD), the Minister said total 8,89,093 persons have applied for learning licence (LL) at the RTOs of the State between September 1, 2019, the day on which MV Act was implemented and November 24, 2019 . Out of this, 5,25,968 persons have already received their LL. Similarly, 95,266 persons out of 1,44,675 persons who applied for driving licence have received the document.

The Minister said 63,027 persons applied for LL and 45,351 have received it under RTO-I in the Capital City. Similarly, 12,545 persons applied for DL at RTO-I in Bhubaneswar and 8,102 have received. In RTO-II, 31,637 applied for DL and 24,987 have received. A total of 7,109 persons applied for DL in RTO-II and 5,505 received it.

Rush of applicants
8,89,093 applied for learning licence
5,25,968 issued the document
1,44,675 applied for driving licence
95,266 received the document
Action to be taken for drunken driving, over speeding, using mobile phones while driving, triple riding on 
two-wheelers, overloading, jumping red light, not wearing helmet and seat belt

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp