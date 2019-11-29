MV Act: Breather for three more months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday relaxed verification of documents under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 by three more months in view of rush at regional transport offices and pollution under control centres for driving licence, registration and pollution certificates across the State.

Announcing the decision in the Assembly, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the situation and directed extension of the deadline for three more months to ensure that vehicle users obtain required documents for full compliance with the provisions of the Act.

The Minister, however, said the extension is being given for the last time and no further extension will be granted. He made it clear that action as per the rules will be taken for life threatening actions like drunken driving, over speeding, driving against flow of traffic, using mobile phones while driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, overloading, jumping red light, not wearing helmet and seat belt.

“The relaxation is for the motorists who follow road safety provisions but have failed to obtain the requisite documents due to rush. Documents will be checked in case any motorist is found in contravention of any of the road safety provisions,” he maintained.In September, Naveen had directed to relax the enforcement of the amended Act till November 30 and asked the enforcement agencies to counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance following large scale resentment among the public over hefty fines.

Raising the issue during zero hour, BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra said people are unable to get their documents in time from the RTOs due to inadequate staff. Barring Bhubaneswar, all RTOs in the State close offices in the evening. Taking this into consideration, the Government should reconsider its decision, he said.Supporting the contention of his party colleague, Pradeep Maharathi compared the rush at RTO offices to Jizya tax of the Mughal regime.

Taking into consideration the concerns of the ruling members, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro directed the authorities of the Commerce and Transport department to take appropriate steps on the matter.Meanwhile, replying to a question from Debi Ranjan Mishra (BJD), the Minister said total 8,89,093 persons have applied for learning licence (LL) at the RTOs of the State between September 1, 2019, the day on which MV Act was implemented and November 24, 2019 . Out of this, 5,25,968 persons have already received their LL. Similarly, 95,266 persons out of 1,44,675 persons who applied for driving licence have received the document.

The Minister said 63,027 persons applied for LL and 45,351 have received it under RTO-I in the Capital City. Similarly, 12,545 persons applied for DL at RTO-I in Bhubaneswar and 8,102 have received. In RTO-II, 31,637 applied for DL and 24,987 have received. A total of 7,109 persons applied for DL in RTO-II and 5,505 received it.

