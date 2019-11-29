NCPCR norms flouted in school hostels

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :Even as cases of sexual assault on children are on rise in the district, school authorities remain apathetic towards implementation of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines in hostels of educational institutions.The SC and ST Development department had recently installed CCTVs in girls’ hostels managed by it. However, the surveillance system, one of the key recommendations of NCPCT is yet to be introduced in other hostels in the district.

There are 49 residential Ashram schools and 24 residential High schools, run by the SC and ST Development department in the district. Besides, there are more than 100 hostels including KGBVs run by School and Mass Education department across the district.

The menu for food served to hostel inmates is supposed to be prepared by a nutritional expert. However, this norm too is being flouted. NDPCR guidelines state that the menu should be prepared to meet nutritional deficiency in children. Most of the school hostels managed by both School and Mass Education and SC and ST Development departments either do not have fire safety certificate or fire fighting systems including alarm or smoke detection system.

Besides, most of the schools and hostels in the district do not have e-box for filing complains under POCSO Act. Procurement of oil, pulses and other condiments is also reportedly not being done as per the guidelines. Further, mid-day meal testing too is not being done as per norms.

District Welfare Officer Pradipta Kumar Panda said NCPCR guidelines are being implemented in all hostels and the ones managed by the SC and ST Development department have a three-tier security system for safety of their inmates. All hostels have superintendents, matrons, boundary wall and CCTVs, he said.

Panda said five more ANMs are required for hostels and the matter has been intimated to the CDMO. This apart, vacancies of eight headmaster posts in Ashram schools and Badpada High School in Swabhiman Anchal will be filled up after clearance by DPC. He said five cases of sexual abuses have been reported from hostels in the district in the last five years.