Home States Odisha

NCPCR norms flouted in school hostels

The menu for food served to hostel inmates is supposed to be prepared by a nutritional expert. However, this norm too is being flouted.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI :Even as cases of sexual assault on children are on rise in the district, school authorities remain apathetic towards implementation of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines in hostels of educational institutions.The SC and ST Development department had recently installed CCTVs in girls’ hostels managed by it. However, the surveillance system, one of the key recommendations of NCPCT is yet to be introduced in other hostels in the district. 

There are 49 residential Ashram schools and 24 residential High schools, run by the SC and ST Development department in the district. Besides, there are more than 100 hostels including KGBVs run by School and Mass Education department across the district. 

The menu for food served to hostel inmates is supposed to be prepared by a nutritional expert. However, this norm too is being flouted.  NDPCR guidelines state that the menu should be prepared to meet nutritional deficiency in children. Most of the school hostels managed by both School and Mass Education and SC and ST Development departments either do not have fire safety certificate or fire fighting systems including alarm or smoke detection system. 

Besides, most of the schools and hostels in the district do not have e-box for filing complains under POCSO Act. Procurement of oil, pulses and other condiments is  also reportedly not being done as per the guidelines. Further, mid-day meal testing too is not being done as per norms. 

District Welfare Officer Pradipta Kumar Panda said NCPCR guidelines are being implemented in all hostels and the ones managed by the SC and ST Development department have a three-tier security system for safety of their inmates. All hostels have superintendents, matrons, boundary wall and CCTVs, he said. 
Panda said five more ANMs are required for hostels and the matter has been intimated to the CDMO. This apart, vacancies of eight headmaster posts in Ashram schools and Badpada High School in Swabhiman Anchal will be filled up after clearance by DPC. He said five cases of sexual abuses have been reported from hostels in the district in the last five years. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp