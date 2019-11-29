NCSC blames cops for Dalit woman’s suicide

Home States Odisha

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday blamed the local police for the suicide of a 23-year-old dalit woman of Naugaon.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday blamed the local police for the suicide of a 23-year-old dalit woman of Naugaon.The woman committed suicide on November 7 after a spurned lover, identified as Deepak Beura, allegedly pasted her nude photos on the wall of her house. NCSC member Yogendra Paswan, who visited the victim’s house at Tentoi village in Naugaon, said the suicide could have been averted had the police carried out their duty properly. The NCSC member visited the village to probe the incident and also interacted with the woman’s family members. 

Talking to mediapersons, Paswan said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman committed suicide as police failed to take timely action against the accused. “There was neglect on part of the police in conducting inquiry and no action was taken against the accused even after filing of the FIR. Besides, police did not register the case under Section 376 (C) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act which prohibits publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form,” he said.

The woman’s family members had lodged an FIR against the accused on June 8. However, police did not take the matter seriously and register the complaint. After the woman committed suicide, another FIR was lodged but the police registered a case on November 11, four days after the incident. The woman’s family has so far received `1.10 lakh as compensation. They will get more aid if police register a case under Section 376 (C) of the IPC, he said.

Paswan said he will meet the Odisha DGP and urged him to take action against the errant police personnel whose negligence led the woman to commit suicide. He also criticised the local Revenue Inspector (RI) for threatening the victim’s family of demolishing their house. The landless Dalit family has settled on Government land. 

On the day, the NCSC team met district Collecter Sangram Keshari Mohapatra and urged him to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within seven days. Meanwhile, the Collector has suspended local RI Surendra Kumar Nayak for harassing and threatening the victim’s family.

