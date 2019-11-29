Home States Odisha

No more mid-day meal duty for teachers

WSHGs will be given the responsibility of MDM in schools in a phased manner.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a mid-day meal service for representational Purposes. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move expected to boost quality of teaching at elementary level, the State Government on Thursday relieved teachers of the duty of mid-day meal (MDM) management in schools and engaged women self-help groups (WSHGs) for the purpose.As per fresh guidelines issued by the School and Mass Education (SME) department, the WSHGs will be given the responsibility of MDM in schools in a phased manner. Initially, schools having more than 100 students will be handed over to the WSHGs. 

This, however, will be done only for schools where MDM work is being managed by school management committees. Women SHGs will not be engaged in schools where MDM management is done through central kitchen agencies.The WSHGs will be engaged by the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) and they will be given the responsibility for receiving MDM rice from the transport contractors and storing it in safe custody. 

Fund for the MDM management will be disbursed to the WSHGs through the District Education Officers (DEOs). Approval of the Collectors will be needed at the time of disengagement of any WSHGs.The WSHGs will store rice at a convenient place, procure other ingredients locally, get the MDM prepared hygienically by the Cook-cum-Helper (CCH) and hand over the meal to the headmasters on acknowledgement.Before serving the meal to students, the guidelines say, headmasters of schools concerned will have to taste MDM themselves in the presence of the WSHG members and the CCH.
The Block Development Officers will monitor implementation of the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mid-day meal
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp