No more mid-day meal duty for teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move expected to boost quality of teaching at elementary level, the State Government on Thursday relieved teachers of the duty of mid-day meal (MDM) management in schools and engaged women self-help groups (WSHGs) for the purpose.As per fresh guidelines issued by the School and Mass Education (SME) department, the WSHGs will be given the responsibility of MDM in schools in a phased manner. Initially, schools having more than 100 students will be handed over to the WSHGs.

This, however, will be done only for schools where MDM work is being managed by school management committees. Women SHGs will not be engaged in schools where MDM management is done through central kitchen agencies.The WSHGs will be engaged by the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) and they will be given the responsibility for receiving MDM rice from the transport contractors and storing it in safe custody.

Fund for the MDM management will be disbursed to the WSHGs through the District Education Officers (DEOs). Approval of the Collectors will be needed at the time of disengagement of any WSHGs.The WSHGs will store rice at a convenient place, procure other ingredients locally, get the MDM prepared hygienically by the Cook-cum-Helper (CCH) and hand over the meal to the headmasters on acknowledgement.Before serving the meal to students, the guidelines say, headmasters of schools concerned will have to taste MDM themselves in the presence of the WSHG members and the CCH.

The Block Development Officers will monitor implementation of the programme.