Odisha in top 10 States with poor food safety standards

Of 327 food samples analysed, 22 samples were found to be unsafe for consumption, 44 sub-standard and 25 with labelling defects or misleading labels.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has found place in top 10 States which have performed poorly in food safety tests conducted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) across the country. The latest report of FSSAI revealed that around 28 per cent (pc) of food samples taken from various places in the State for test failed to meet required safety standards. While 6.7 pc food samples were found to be unsafe for consumption and 13 pc samples sub-standard, 7.5 pc samples had labelling defects or misleading labels. 

Of 327 food samples analysed, 22 samples were found to be unsafe for consumption, 44 sub-standard and 25 with labelling defects or misleading labels. The food regulator attributed it to the absence of test laboratories and adequate number of enforcement personnel.

The Enforcement Report 2018-19 indicated that many of the poorly performing States have not been able to put in place full-time officers for food safety and do not have proper food testing laboratories despite the food safety law coming into force over a decade ago.

“Food safety issues extend beyond food adulteration. The World Health Organisation has identified 31 food-borne hazards. In its first estimates, it has found that the global burden of food-borne diseases is comparable to those of major infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis,” the report stated.
The State Government has, however, registered 38 criminal cases and 123 civil cases against those who were found to be dealing with unsafe and sub-standard food items. Though no one has been convicted, penalties worth `2.2 lakh have been collected from the violators.

The FSSAI, during its milk survey conducted from May 2018 to October 2018, had also found that 23 samples failed for both quality as well as safety issues out of 192 samples collected from Odisha. 
While cancer-causing substance Aflatoxin M1 was found in 20 samples, antibiotics were found in three samples. Aflatoxin M1 is found in milk if the mammal is fed contaminated feed stuff. 

With Aflatoxin-M1and antibiotic residues emerging as a major contaminant in milk, the FSSAI has proposed various preventive and corrective actions, including extensive capacity building at primary production levels and good dairy farming for the stakeholders in milk sector.Other States bracketed in unhealthy States included Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Alarming results
327 food samples analysed
22  found to be unsafe
44 sub-standard
25 with labelling defects
38 criminal cases
123 civil cases

