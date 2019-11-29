Odisha relaxes enforcement of amended Motor Vehicles Act for three more months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday relaxed enforcement of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 by three more months in view of rush at regional transport offices and pollution under control centres for driving licence, registration and pollution certificates across the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the situation and directed to extend the deadline for implementation of the amended Act for another three months to ensure that motor vehicle users obtain required documents for full compliance with the provisions of the Act.

In September, Naveen had directed to relax the enforcement of the amended act till November 30 and asked the enforcement agencies to counsel and handhold the people to facilitate compliance following large scale resentment among the public over hefty fines.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said the extension is being given for the last time and no further extension will be granted. He, however, made it clear that action as per the rules will be taken for life-threatening actions like drunken driving, over speeding, driving against the flow of traffic, using mobile while driving, triple riding on a two-wheeler, overloading, jumping red light, not wearing of helmet and seat belt.

"The relaxation is for the motorists who follow road safety provisions but have failed to obtain the required documents due to rush. Documents will be checked in case any motorist is found in contravention of any of the road safety provisions," he maintained.

The Transport department had opened facilitation centres and conducted camps to sensitise motor vehicle users on the new provisions during the last three months. A number of new centres and extra counters in existing centres were opened while regional transport offices worked beyond regular hours and holidays

to enable motorists to update their compliance status.

Of about 9.5 lakh applications received for Learners' Licence (LL), 5.45 lakhs have been issued so far. Besides, one lakh driving licences have also been issued during the past three months. Only 3.48 lakh of LL were issued in 2018.

The Minister said in spite of efforts by transport officials there is still a huge rush at the RTO offices and a sense of anxiety among the public.

"Compliance to the provisions of Motor Vehicle Act is in the best interest of the motorists and fellow citizens. The Transport department has been directed to continue their efforts in providing documents expeditiously to vehicle users. Road safety awareness drive will be further intensified during next three months to sensitise public," Behera added.