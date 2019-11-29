Sans divorce, man weds third time, lands in jail

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Korei police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of marrying for the third time without divorcing his second wife.The accused, Imran Khan of Panikoili area, was arrested on the basis of the complaint of his second wife Sabina Bibi. the couple have a daughter.Police said Imran had married first married a woman of Korei area in 2016. The next year, he divorced his wife by giving her talaq and married Sabina of Katia village in Mangalpur. A few months after his second marriage, Imran went abroad for work. In the meantime, Sabina gave birth to a baby girl in her in-law’s house.

As per Sabina’s allegations, her in-laws started torturing her demanding more dowry after her husband left. Unable to bear the torture, she left her in-laws’ house and started living with her parents in her native village. On November 10, Sabina learnt that Imran had returned and was marrying another woman of Korei. She reached the marriage venue and raised a protest. However, her husband and his family members misbehaved with her following which she lodged a complaint with police.

Though Sabina made several rounds of the police station, no action was taken against her husband and his family members. Frustrated, she threatened to immolate herself in front of the SP’s office. Later, the SP directed Korei police to take immediate action on her complaint following which the latter registered a case.Earlier, police had arrested Sabina’s father-in-law Lal Khan, brother-in-law Muzafir Khan and sister-in-law. However, Imran was absconding. On Wednesday, police detained Imran’s two sisters which forced him to surrender.Police said Imran was arrested under Sections 294, 323, 494 and 506 of the IPC. The accused was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.