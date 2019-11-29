Home States Odisha

SOA conference on tech-ed

SOA officials said the 49th ISTE National Annual Faculty Convention will be held concurrently.

Published: 29th November 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A national conference on ‘Crises in Technical Education’ will be organised by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), New Delhi and SOA University here on Friday. 
A number of academicians, educationists, administrators and policy makers will attend the conference at SOA University to deliberate on the issue to find out ways for creation of socially-responsible and skilled manpower at a time when the Indian technical education system is under severe strain. 

Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe will join the event as chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai, Prof M K Surappa, Chairman of SOA Board Prof Damodar Acharya and Vice-Chancellor of SOA Prof Amit Banerjee will join the programme as guests of honour. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) advisor Prof Amiya K Rath will be participating in the conference as a distinguished speaker.

SOA officials said the 49th ISTE National Annual Faculty Convention will be held concurrently. 
“This conference will provide a platform to all stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on the subject of technical education. We hope that the outcome will provide directions to the policy makers and administrators for quality assurance and overall improvement of the system,” said Prof P K Nanda, Dean (Research and Development) at SOA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crises in Technical Education SOA University
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp