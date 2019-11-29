SOA conference on tech-ed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A national conference on ‘Crises in Technical Education’ will be organised by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), New Delhi and SOA University here on Friday.

A number of academicians, educationists, administrators and policy makers will attend the conference at SOA University to deliberate on the issue to find out ways for creation of socially-responsible and skilled manpower at a time when the Indian technical education system is under severe strain.

Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe will join the event as chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, Chennai, Prof M K Surappa, Chairman of SOA Board Prof Damodar Acharya and Vice-Chancellor of SOA Prof Amit Banerjee will join the programme as guests of honour. National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) advisor Prof Amiya K Rath will be participating in the conference as a distinguished speaker.

SOA officials said the 49th ISTE National Annual Faculty Convention will be held concurrently.

“This conference will provide a platform to all stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on the subject of technical education. We hope that the outcome will provide directions to the policy makers and administrators for quality assurance and overall improvement of the system,” said Prof P K Nanda, Dean (Research and Development) at SOA.