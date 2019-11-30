CAG questions Supplementary Budget provision

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has objected to provisions of supplementary grants for different departments as original allocations in the main Budget are not spent fully and at times the funds saved in a department becomes more than the supplementary provisions.

According to the report on State Finances of the CAG for 2017-18 laid in the Assembly on Thursday, the total supplementary provision of Rs 3021.33 crore for different departments made in 2017-18 was less than the savings of Rs 9667.78 crore in different departments from the allocations in the Budget.

The CAG said supplementary grants of Rs 3021.33 crore, 30.74 per cent of the total supplementary grant was unnecessary in 30 cases relating to 23 departments.

The State Government brought Supplementary Budget of `9,829 crore in 2017-18 which was 10 per cent of the budget.

However, supplementary allocations for many departments were not required. In the 2017-18 budget, provision of Rs 4101.23 crore was made for the Home department.

However, the expenditure was Rs 3811.18 crore while Rs 290.95 crore of the Budget allocation could not be spent. But, unnecessary supplementary provision of Rs 94.53 crore was made for Home department.

Similarly, an allocation of Rs 5552.02 crore was made for Revenue and Disaster Management department in 2017-18, out of which only Rs 2780.77 crore was utilised and Rs 2771.38 crore remained unspent.

However, a provision of Rs 1159.32 crore was made for the department in the Supplementary Budget.

The CAG maintained that the GA department was provided Rs 162 crore, Law was given Rs 340 crore, Commerce Rs 86 crore, Works 2.763 crore, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare 1,003 crore and School and Mass Education departments was provided Rs 13,429 crore in 2017-18 Budget.

The departments could spend Rs 144 crore, Rs 280 crore, Rs 68 crore, Rs 2,716 crore, Rs 986 crore and Rs 11,744 crore respectively.

Despite the money remaining unspent, allocations were made for these departments in the Supplementary Budget of 2017-18. The CAG has given examples of 29 such departments.