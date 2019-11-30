Home States Odisha

Community hall in place of cactus park in Jeypore

 The move of Jeypore Municipality to convert the cactus park at Christian Peta into a community centre has not gone down well with the plant lovers of the region. 

Published: 30th November 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The move of Jeypore Municipality to convert the cactus park at Christian Peta into a community centre has not gone down well with the plant lovers of the region. 

Set up by the Science and IT Department, the park was inaugurated in July, 2005. It was developed by the Regional Plant Research Centre and over 100 types of rare cactus saplings from different States and hilly areas of Koraput were transplanted in the park by spending more than Rs 10 lakh.

The park even drew a sizeable number of visitors which included students from neighbouring Chhattisgarh to know cactus varieties and their medicinal values.

After running smoothly for over two years, things started deteriorating as the civic body disengaged caretakers without adequate fund from the Government.

Sans maintenance, the plants started drying up. Soon, the park turned into a den of gamblers as the administration turned a blind eye to its plight.

Despite repeated demands of locals to revive the park, the administration took no action. The plant lovers of the region had also urged the authorities to construct a science-based project on the spot.

However, the municipality has demolished the park to construct a community hall. 

An engineer of Jeypore Municipality said construction of the community hall building in place of the cactus park has already started.

“We began construction work as the park was lying abandoned for years,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jeypore Jeypore cactus park
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp