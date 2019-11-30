Community hall in place of cactus park in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The move of Jeypore Municipality to convert the cactus park at Christian Peta into a community centre has not gone down well with the plant lovers of the region.

Set up by the Science and IT Department, the park was inaugurated in July, 2005. It was developed by the Regional Plant Research Centre and over 100 types of rare cactus saplings from different States and hilly areas of Koraput were transplanted in the park by spending more than Rs 10 lakh.

The park even drew a sizeable number of visitors which included students from neighbouring Chhattisgarh to know cactus varieties and their medicinal values.

After running smoothly for over two years, things started deteriorating as the civic body disengaged caretakers without adequate fund from the Government.

Sans maintenance, the plants started drying up. Soon, the park turned into a den of gamblers as the administration turned a blind eye to its plight.

Despite repeated demands of locals to revive the park, the administration took no action. The plant lovers of the region had also urged the authorities to construct a science-based project on the spot.

However, the municipality has demolished the park to construct a community hall.

An engineer of Jeypore Municipality said construction of the community hall building in place of the cactus park has already started.

“We began construction work as the park was lying abandoned for years,” he added.