Congress MP demands CBI probe

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka raised the death of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) Smitarani Biswal in the Lok Sabha and demanded a CBI probe into the incident.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ulaka alleged that facts behind the death of Smitarani are yet to be ascertained and local police is investigating the matter in a very suspicious manner. Without any investigation her death has been declared as a suicide and her character assassination has started, Ulaka said and added that the administration has also accepted this version.

He requested the Union Home Minister to direct a CBI probe into the matter for an impartial investigation.

However, BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said there was no justification in raising the issue in Parliament. It is a State matter and the Congress MP raised it for political gains. The Speaker said he would look into the matter after examining the detailed record of the police. Later taking to Twitter, Ulaka wrote: “You cant silence my voice thinking am the lone Congress MP, will keep on fighting till justice is delivered.”