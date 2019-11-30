Home States Odisha

Execute 10 road safety norms: Odisha government

The officials on duty have also been restricted from detaining more than four vehicles at a time during checking to minimise inconvenience to public and ensure normal flow of traffic.

Published: 30th November 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the State Government relaxed verification of documents under Motor Vehicle(Amendment) Act-2019 by three more months, Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda on Friday issued letter to all Collectors and District Magistrates, SPs and all DCPs to carry out strict enforcement against 10 life-threatening actions.

The 10 road safety violations are speed driving, jumping red light, drunken driving, driving in wrong direction, using mobile while driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, not wearing helmet and seat belt and overloading.

“In case where offender is found to be involved in any one or more of violations mentioned above, the document of the violating vehicle user be checked,” read the letter.

The officials on duty have also been restricted from detaining more than four vehicles at a time during checking to minimise inconvenience to public and ensure normal flow of traffic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government Odisha road safety norms
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp