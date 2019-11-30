Execute 10 road safety norms: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the State Government relaxed verification of documents under Motor Vehicle(Amendment) Act-2019 by three more months, Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman State Transport Authority Sanjeeb Panda on Friday issued letter to all Collectors and District Magistrates, SPs and all DCPs to carry out strict enforcement against 10 life-threatening actions.

The 10 road safety violations are speed driving, jumping red light, drunken driving, driving in wrong direction, using mobile while driving, triple riding on two-wheelers, not wearing helmet and seat belt and overloading.

“In case where offender is found to be involved in any one or more of violations mentioned above, the document of the violating vehicle user be checked,” read the letter.

The officials on duty have also been restricted from detaining more than four vehicles at a time during checking to minimise inconvenience to public and ensure normal flow of traffic.