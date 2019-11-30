Focus on door-to-door garbage collection in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Tripathy also reviewed progress in engagement of Swachh Sathis for carrying forward the campaign and pursuing behavioural changes in the community. 

BHUBANESWAR: Solid waste management in urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State has made considerable progress as 24 out of the 30 major ULBs has achieved 100 per cent success in door-to-door collection of household waste.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed solid waste management in ULBs at Lok Seva Bhavan here on Friday through video conferencing.

The average achievement in six ULBs of Paralakhemundi, Puri, Nayagarh, Balasore, Khurda and Balangir is 83 per cent. Tripathy asked the ULBs to focus on achieving 100 pc door-to-door collection of household waste within two weeks.

The State has also achieved 77 pc success in segregation of waste at the source. The districts of Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Angul and Koraput have achieved 100 pc in segregation of waste.

Official sources said land identification, plan and estimate have been completed for construction of 308 micro processing centers (MCCs) in 30 ULBs, out of which construction work has already started in 96 MCCs. 

Tripathy directed the Collectors review at least once in two weeks about work progress and make the ULBs 100 pc compliant in various indicators of SWM within the specified time period.

