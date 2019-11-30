Home States Odisha

Hearing on Samantaray petition from December 6

In reply, the president of Cuttack City Congress unit had urged the Court to dismiss the petition at the threshold as there was no material basis to the allegations.

Published: 30th November 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Friday fixed December 6 to start hearing on the petition challenging Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim’s election from Barabati Cuttack Assembly seat. 

Former BJD MLA Debashis Samantaray, who lost to Moquim from the seat, had filed the petition. 

In reply, the president of Cuttack City Congress unit had urged the Court to dismiss the petition at the threshold as there was no material basis to the allegations.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo fixed the date after permission was sought on behalf of Samantaray to file an objection to Moquim’s written statement.

Allowing it, Justice Sahoo posted the matter to December 6 to start hearing on Moquim’s written statement and objection of Samantaray.  

Justice Sahoo directed Samantaray’s counsel to file the objection before December 6 and pass on a copy of it to Moquim’s counsel.

As per the provisions under Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, all matters and cases relating to elections should be disposed of within six months.

The High Court had admitted the petition on August 26. The election petition has challenged the election of Moquim on the ground that he had suppressed material facts with respect to criminal cases pending against him while filing nomination papers.

While seeking direction declaring his election void and asking the EC for fresh polls, the petition cited that Moquim had also not disclosed correct facts about his assets and liabilities.

Moquim wrested the seat from Samantaray, two-time MLA from the seat, by a margin of 3,827 votes in 2019 election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa HC Odisha
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp