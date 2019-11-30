Hearing on Samantaray petition from December 6

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Friday fixed December 6 to start hearing on the petition challenging Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim’s election from Barabati Cuttack Assembly seat.

Former BJD MLA Debashis Samantaray, who lost to Moquim from the seat, had filed the petition.

In reply, the president of Cuttack City Congress unit had urged the Court to dismiss the petition at the threshold as there was no material basis to the allegations.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo fixed the date after permission was sought on behalf of Samantaray to file an objection to Moquim’s written statement.

Allowing it, Justice Sahoo posted the matter to December 6 to start hearing on Moquim’s written statement and objection of Samantaray.

Justice Sahoo directed Samantaray’s counsel to file the objection before December 6 and pass on a copy of it to Moquim’s counsel.

As per the provisions under Representation of the Peoples Act, 1951, all matters and cases relating to elections should be disposed of within six months.

The High Court had admitted the petition on August 26. The election petition has challenged the election of Moquim on the ground that he had suppressed material facts with respect to criminal cases pending against him while filing nomination papers.

While seeking direction declaring his election void and asking the EC for fresh polls, the petition cited that Moquim had also not disclosed correct facts about his assets and liabilities.

Moquim wrested the seat from Samantaray, two-time MLA from the seat, by a margin of 3,827 votes in 2019 election.