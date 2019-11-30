Home States Odisha

Over 15,000 people form human chain from Odisha's Kujang to Paradip over hospital demand

Locals suffer from respiratory disorders and other ailments due to increase in air pollution

Published: 30th November 2019 11:51 AM

A part of the 18-km long human chain from Kujang to ADM office.

A part of the 18-km long human chain from Kujang to ADM office. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Over 15,000 people of 25 panchayats formed an 18-km-long human chain from Kujang to Paradip ADM office over the demand of a super-specialty hospital and medical college at Bhutmundai on Friday.

The protestors under the banner of Anchlika Surakhya Samiti said there has been a significant rise in pollution due to mushrooming of industries at Paradip. Kujang and Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district, which are adjacent to Paradip, are bearing the brunt of the pollution.

Convener of the Samiti Raghunath Sahoo said hundreds of locals of both Kujang and Mahakalapada are suffering from respiratory disorders as well as cancer, kidney, gastro and liver ailments due to increase in air pollution.

The State Government should immediately take steps to set up an advanced medical facility for the interest of locals, he said.

Though locals have parted with their lands for establishment of different industries, they  are yet to be provided proper healthcare services and employment opportunities.

The people of Kujang and Mahakalapada are unitedly demanding establishment of a super-specialty hospital and medical college at Bhutmundai which is located in the middle of these two blocks, Sahoo said.

Earlier on July 7, the district administration had held talks with members of the Samiti in this regard. However, it failed to yield any result. Samiti member Sriballav Kar said the administration should set up the hospital and medical college on the land which has been identified for the proposed modern truck terminal.

“If the terminal is set up, it will further add to air and noise pollution in the area. The administration should set up the medical facility in place of the truck terminal,” he said.

The Samiti members threatened to intensify protests and paralyse Government machinery if their demand are not fulfilled at the earliest.

