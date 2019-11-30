Home States Odisha

Ponzi firm director nabbed

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch arrested director of Sastra Enterprises Limited and Earnmax Marketing Private Limited, Balaraju Mallikarjun Raju from Andhra Pradesh for cheating investors from Odisha of Rs 28 crore.

Raju, who was apprehended from his hometown Tirupati on Thursday, was produced in a court there and brought to Odisha on transit remand on Friday. Raju had illegally collected Rs 28 crore from investors in Odisha on the pretext of providing them high rate of interest.

Earlier, the company’s MD V Sampath and other staff of Baripada branch were arrested after a case was filed by an investor Khirod Chandra Barik of Baripada Town in 2011.

Barik alleged that directors and officials of Sastra Enterprises were involved in unauthorised collection of deposits through different schemes and did not pay the amount on maturity. 

Crime Branch had then registered a case in May 2011.

According to EOW officers, directors and officials of Sastra Enterprises and Earnmax Marketing collected public deposits to the tune of about Rs 28 crore between 2009 and 2010 by luring the investors through their advertisements. 

However, after collecting the deposits, the officials fled without even returning the principal amount to investors.

The investigating agency had earlier arrested Partha Sarathi Jena, Tapan Barik and Sadasiva Naik, who were working in the company’s Baripada branch. Sampath is still in judicial custody.

