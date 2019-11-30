Home States Odisha

Vegetable prices spiralling in Odisha

People buying vegetables at a local market in Baripada on Friday.

People buying vegetables at a local market in Baripada on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: After onion, tomato prices have seen a surge in Mayurbhanj district. 

People are facing a hard time in the season as tomatoes in the district are being sold for Rs 40-Rs 60 per kg in retail for the past few weeks.

The prices of onion remained between Rs 80 and Rs100 per kg for the last few weeks. 

Similarly, lady’s finger is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Ridge gourd, bitter gourd, bean and carrot are priced at Rs 70- Rs 80 per kg while cauliflower and cabbage are being sold at Rs 15 to Rs 30 per piece. Potato is being sold at Rs 25 per kg.

While rainfall and thunderstorm in October have impacted the vegetable production, thus bringing the supply down and increasing the prices, lack of enforcement by the Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) also led to artificial price rise of vegetables. Even the committees are yet to be formed in several blocks to check price rise in the local vegetable markets.
Locals alleged that vendors are responsible for artificial scarcity of the vegetables in the district. 
Sumanta Kumar Das, a resident of Baripada town, said due to increase in the prices of onions and tomatoes, the kitchen budget has gone haywire. The price of tomatoes in the district was `20 per kg but has now jumped to `40-`60 per kg, he added.

Prafulla Singh, a local vendor, said the prices of vegetables in the district have been shooting up due to various factors, including heavy rains, last month.
Civil Supply Officer (CSO) Kishore Kumar Patra said it is the responsibility of Baripada Municipality to check price rise of vegetables through RMCs.

