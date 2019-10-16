Home States Odisha

Senior Odisha BJP leader Damodar Rout quits party

Damodar Rout, who had joined the BJP in March after being dismissed from the ruling BJD, sent his resignation letter to BJP Odisha president B K Panda.

Published: 16th October 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Damodar Rout

Damodar Rout (File photo |EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader Damodar Rout resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party on Wednesday, alleging that he was not being involved in party activities ahead of the Bijepur Assembly by-poll in Odisha on October 21.

Rout, who had joined the BJP in March after being dismissed from the ruling BJD, sent his resignation letter to BJP state president B K Panda.

"I feel that the party does not require my involvement in its political programmes and policy-making process after the general elections. This has hurt me," Rout said in the letter.

He was being forced to retire from active politics for not being relevant in the party, the letter read.

Rout, who was a member of the Odisha Assembly for 35 years and a cabinet minister for seven times, had lost the 2019 polls from Balikuda-Ersama Assembly constituency.

For the first time, he had contested the election on a BJP ticket.

Rout was the second leader after former MLA Ashok Kumar Panigrahi to quit the saffron party ahead of the Bijepur by-poll.

The former MLA from Paradip mentioned in the letter that he was expelled from the BJD in September 2018 for raising the issue of corruption against the then government.

"The BJP leaders inducted me into the party while I was busy campaigning against corruption in the system. I joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of its president. I was made the party's campaign committee convener before the elections," Rout said.

Pointing out that his name did not figure among the 40-star campaigners for the Bijepur by-poll, Rout said, he was "disgusted" over the BJP state leadership not utilising his vast experience, Rout said.

The veteran leader said he has decided to work for the people on the ideology of the late Biju Patnaik. Therefore, he would prefer to resign from the primary membership of the BJP, Rout said.

"I have no animosity against the party and its leadership," Rout said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Damodar Rout Odisha
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp