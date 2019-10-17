2 decades on, irrigation project yet to take off

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Grappling with the issue of displacement, the Cheligada medium irrigation project continues to remain a non-starter since the last two decades.

The project, which envisages construction of a 250 metre long and 30 metre high dam with central spillway, was proposed to be set up over Badjhore, a tributary of Vansadhara river, near Cheligada village of R Udayagiri block in Gajapati in 1999. It’s techno-economic approval was issued by Central Water Commission in 2001.

The project will not just irrigate land in Gajapati and Ganjam districts but also supply water to Berhampur and generate power.

Official sources said the cost of the project, which was estimated at `52.96 crore in 1999, went up to `381.94 crore in 2012. Though tender was floated in 2015 with a target to complete the project by March 2017, it is progressing at a snail’s pace.

Local MLA and Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Surya Narayan Patro said construction work of the project would start soon after rehabilitation of the displaced persons. As many as 360 families of Chheligada, Kakali, Sailanga, Talada, Suguba, Kandhadhia, Chadhipada, Nuagaon, Kuanpada, Abarsingi, Dumba, Nisangpur, Sindhabaa and Dambadhia villages will be displaced by the project.

“The blueprint and design is ready and people will be benefitted after the project starts,” Patro added.

Berhampur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu said 80 per cent of the displaced persons have agreed for resettlement. The State Government is now making efforts to implement the project.

Additional Collector (Revenue) of Ganjam Laxmikant Sethi said all the land records have been thoroughly checked. The rehabilitation process is underway.

“We would start distributing land pattas to the displaced persons after necessary work to provide communication network, supply drinking water and electricity besides other basic amenities are over,” Sethi said and added that around 70 per cent of the displaced persons have received compensation for their land.

However, Bayadhar Majhi, a displaced person, said each family received a meagre `1.87 lakh for construction of pucca house. “Drinking water facility and other basic amenities are yet to be provided to us,” he said.

Sources said only seven families of Suguba village have been rehabilitated in Krupamayapur, about 23 km from Digapahandi town, in the last seven years. However, there is no road, playground, temple, community hall and pond at Krupamayapur.

Children of the rehabilitated persons have to go to Putakhala and Gadasamantaraypur to attend classes in anganwadi centre and primary school.