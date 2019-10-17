Home States Odisha

CM’s b’day gift : Medical College at Phulbani

Naveen also announced a new 200-bedded district hospital in Boudh along with an additional building with 100 beds in Nayagarh District Hospital. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, when he turned 74, announced expansion of the district headquarters hospital at Phulbani in Kandhamal district to a medical college and hospital. This would be the first medical college in the undivided district.

Announcing a slew of health infrastructure development measures, the Chief Minister said, the State Government’s endeavour is to set up one medical college in each of the erstwhile undivided districts. 
“In that backdrop, I announce that a Government Medical College and Hospital will be set up at Phulbani. The number of beds will be increased to 500 and a composite campus will be planned,” he added.
The decision was taken on the basis of visit reports of ‘Mo Sarkar’ teams to six districts. Naveen also announced a new 200-bedded district hospital in Boudh along with an additional building with 100 beds in Nayagarh District Hospital. 

Similarly, Kalahandi District Hospital will have additional 100 beds in a new building. 
For the convenience of attendants, all district hospitals will have rest sheds, he added. 
This apart, `15 lakh will be sanctioned to all Rogi Kalyan Samities from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for patient welfare and innovations.

In addition, `10 lakh will be sanctioned to districts for promotion of blood donation activities, he said, adding that ambulance and ‘mahaprayana’ service will be added to five districts, including Rayagada and Nuapada.
Naveen said during his interaction with people, he has been urged to continue ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative and expand it to other departments. “Let me assure the people - ‘Mo Sarkar’ as an empowerment initiative will be further strengthened. It will be expanded to five more departments by December 1 and by March 5, 2020, all departments of the Government will be covered,” the Chief Minister added. After launching the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative on October 2, the Chief Minister had announced measures for infrastructure development in health sector in Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp