College students get fake certificates

Former students of SVM College staged dharna demanding original Plus Three provisional certificates from the authorities on Wednesday. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:14 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Former students of SVM College staged dharna demanding original Plus Three provisional certificates from the authorities on Wednesday. 

The agitators, comprising students who graduated from the college in 2018, alleged that the authorities had issued fake certificates to them due to which they were unable to pursue higher studies. 
“The certificates which were issued to us had fake registration numbers. We had gone to Utkal University for migration certificates but the officials there told us that the registration numbers were fake,” said one of the agitators. 

Action should be taken against those who issued fake certificates. As many as 142 students had passed the degree examination from the college last year, they said.

Principal of SVM College Arabind Chaini said when these students took admission in 2015, he was not in charge. Then principal of the college admitted more students than the number of seats which led to this situation. “I have sought intervention of the college management committee and Utkal University authorities to help these students,” he added.

