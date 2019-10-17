Dengue claims another life at SCBMCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A woman suffering from dengue died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. This is the second dengue death SCB-MCH in the current season. The deceased is Rama Barik (50) of Sakhigopal in Puri.

According to hospital sources, Rama was admitted to SCBMCH on October 8 in a critical condition and was undergoing treatment in ICU. She was also diagnosed with thrombocytopenia and hepatopathy and died at 6.30 pm. Earlier, Debaki Behera (60) of Balakati under Aul block in Kendrapara district had succumbed to dengue while undergoing treatment at SCBMCH on August 13. Total 125 samples were examined on Wednesday out of which 26 tested positive for the vector-borne disease. The 26 positive cases include five from Cuttack.

Four cases are from Jajpur while Balasore and Kendrapara have reported three each, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj two each cases and one each from Dhenkanal, Jagstsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Sonepur district. Total 61 dengue patients are undergoing treatment and three of them have been shifted to the ICU after their conditions deteriorated, said Dr Sriprasad Mohanty, nodal officer of SCB Dengue Ward.