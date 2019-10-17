Home States Odisha

DHH facelift shadows staff crunch

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: ANYONE who visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Sambalpur town on Wednesday was up for a surprise. The hospital that stood neglected for a long time, wore a brand new look on the day.
Although the exact reason behind the transformation is not officially known yet, but many believe that the changes have been made in wake of expected visit of Transformation and Initiatives (5T) Secretary, VK Pandian. For nearly a week now, rumours about Pandian’s visit are doing rounds in the city, forcing the DHH authorities to work overtime to give the hospital a much-needed facelift.

In the hospital, where people often complained about the doctors coming late, a digital screen has been put up displaying a list of doctors on duty. Often, people faced difficulty in finding the help desk but on Wednesday it was clearly marked with a proper signage. While the drains were cleaner than ever, the corridors were washed from time to time. Some dull walls in the campus were given a fresh coat of painting and health posters were put up all around the DHH. Behaviour of health staff towards patients has also changed and the latter is happy with the prompt attention. 

However, the revamp has overshadowed various infrastructure and manpower paucity that the hospital is struggling with for a long time. Besides a number of vacant posts of specialised doctors including anaesthetist and radiologist, the hospital is facing severe dearth of paramedic staff like nurses and attendants. 

There are 300 beds in 10 wards of the DHH. While the hospital needs at least 60 nurses to manage all the wards smoothly, at present it has only 21. The number of attendants is less than 30 against the required strength of at least 110. 

On August 1, members of the Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association, Sambalpur branch, had met the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Panakajini Panda over the issue and demanded appointment of required number of staff nurses in the hospital. Panda had assured them of making the appointments soon but no step has been taken in this regard till now.
The CDMO said higher authorities of Health Department have been apprised of the demand but she is yet to receive a response.
 

