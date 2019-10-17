Egg prices pinch consumers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: RISING price of eggs has left consumers worried in Koraput district. While a piece of egg used to sell for `4.50 before Dussehra, the price has rose to `6 in local market now.

The district’s daily egg requirement, including for mid-day meals and anganwadi centres, is around 3 lakh.

Around 2.2 lakh eggs are procured from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh while the rest is produced by local poultry farmers. In wholesale market, price of one piece of egg bought from Andhra is `4.80 while those produced here are being sold at `4 a piece.

Market sources said rising prices of poultry feed has increased the egg price. Farmers spend at least `4 per chicken against poultry feed. “We have no option but to hike egg price to compensate for production cost,” said Satya Narayan, a poultry farmer of Randhapali.

The Government should provide subsidy on input cost of poultry farming, he added. Consumers, who are already hit by hike in vegetable prices, said coughing up more money for egg is adding to their woes.

Jeypore Sub-Collector L N Dalbehera said the administration is looking into the issue.