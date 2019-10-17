Home States Odisha

Egg prices pinch consumers

The district’s daily egg requirement, including for mid-day meals and anganwadi centres, is around 3 lakh. 

Published: 17th October 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: RISING price of eggs has left consumers worried in Koraput district. While a piece of egg used to sell for `4.50 before Dussehra, the price has rose to `6 in local market now.
The district’s daily egg requirement, including for mid-day meals and anganwadi centres, is around 3 lakh. 

Around 2.2 lakh eggs are procured from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh while the rest is produced by local poultry farmers. In wholesale market, price of one piece of egg bought from Andhra is `4.80 while those produced here are being sold at `4 a piece.

Market sources said rising prices of poultry feed has increased the egg price. Farmers spend at least `4 per chicken against poultry feed. “We have no option but to hike egg price to compensate for production cost,” said Satya Narayan, a poultry farmer of Randhapali. 

The Government should provide subsidy on input cost of poultry farming, he added. Consumers, who are already hit by hike in vegetable prices, said coughing up more money for egg is adding to their woes.
Jeypore Sub-Collector L N Dalbehera said the administration is looking into the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R.K.Gartia

    Eggs are not grown from air. The same is true for other food items produced by farmers. Why people wish to things at throw away prices. It is the enterprising farmers of Andhra who are supplying poultry items and fish to large parts of the country. I come from a village. Aware of the harsh realities. Non shout about the price of smart phones . automobiles and items of fun activities. Non of the present generation have ever bothered to read the great famines of the world.
    28 days ago reply
Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp