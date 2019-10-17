Home States Odisha

‘Energy security pivotal aspect of national security’

The meeting was attended by oil majors such as IOCL, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL, GAIL and senior officers of Odisha Police and CRPF.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Energy security is one of the most important aspects of national security. There is need for coordination between oil companies and Odisha Police for energy security in the State, said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of 2nd Onshore Security Committee meeting here, Sharma said “coordination is mainly focused on three areas - crime (theft, pilferage and anti-social activities), law and order situation related to issues of various labour unions and during installation of pipelines and the third is general security like people visiting the slums nearby the oil companies, verifying antecedents of staff and contractual employees, and others” Sharma said. 

During the meeting, a discussion on improving the coordination of these three aspects between the oil companies and the local police was held in details. He suggested to set up district level security coordination committees under the chairmanship of SPs for sorting out the local problems and issues of the oil companies, and to involve Odisha Fire Service officers during the coordination meetings.
State head of IOCL and nodal officer of coordination committee, Subhajit Ghosh also spoke.

