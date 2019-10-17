In a first, tumour removed by TET method in SUM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital conducted a surgery on a woman through her trans oral route for removal of a tumour from the thyroid gland. An expert in ENT and skull base surgery at the hospital Dr Radhamadhab Sahu said the surgery was conducted for the first time in the State.

“The tumour was removed from the thyroid gland through small ports inside the mucosal part of the lower lip without any visible scar on the neck,” he said. The woman (39) was admitted to the hospital after she complained of swelling in her neck. Later, she was detected with a tumour in her thyroid gland.

Traditionally, surgeons remove the thyroid glands by making a horizontal incision in the centre of the neck. The scar depends on the size of the gland, the average being 4 to 6 cm long. Though there are endoscopic extra cervical procedures including trans axillary, post auricular and areolar approaches to deal with such cases, Dr Sahu said these approaches involved a scar and required a very long route to reach the thyroid gland.

“The present method known as Trans Oral Endoscopic Thyroidectomy (TET) is the only scar-less procedure based on the principle of natural orifice translumenal surgery. It gives a direct access to thyroid gland and covers minimum distance to reach the thyroid with least complication rate,” he added.